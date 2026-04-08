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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | UDF, LDF allege bribing of voters by BJP

Palakkad and Thrissur are among the seats witnessing tight triangular contests involving the BJP.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 16:23 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 16:23 IST
India NewsBJPKeralabribeLDFUDFKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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