<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led United Democratic Front (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udf">UDF</a>) and CPM-led Left Democratic Front (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ldf">LDF</a>) have alleged that the BJP was trying to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bribe">bribe</a> voters a day ahead of the assembly elections.</p><p>While UDF released videos and photographs claiming that BJP activists were paying cash and sari to voters in Palakkad constituency, LDF alleged that grocery kits in large numbers found at the premises were meant for distribution to voters by BJP.</p><p>Palakkad and Thrissur are among the seats witnessing tight triangular contests involving the BJP.</p><p>The Election authorities are carrying out inquiries into the incidents.</p><p>Congress camps in Palakkad released a set of videos and photographs claiming that BJP workers were distributing cash to an elderly woman and saris to some other women. </p><p>However, 65-year Devu of Kannadi in Palakkad told the election officials that she did not receive any cash. Earlier she told a section of the media that she required Rs. 5,000 for buying medicines every month. </p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Clash erupts in Thrissur over BJP ‘kit distribution’ allegations.<p>She however refused to give clear replies to questions whether she received cash.</p><p>BJP candidate Sobha Surendran denied the allegation and also raised a counter allegation that some Congress leaders and a section of media were hatching conspiracy against her.</p><p>Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar said that even as the elderly woman told the district election officials that she did not receive money, a detailed probe would be carried out.</p><p>Meanwhile, LDF activists alleged that around 750 packs of groceries found in a pickle factory in Thrissur were meant for distribution to voters by BJP. They alleged that the factory was run by a local BJP leader's brother. The election officials started an inquiry into the allegations.</p><p>Similar allegations were raised against the BJP in the district a couple of days back also after around 1,500 grocery kits were found in a godown of a shop attached to a house. </p><p>The visit of some BJP leaders to the house triggered allegations by UDF and LDF that the kits were meant for bribing voters.</p>