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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | UDF leads early, looks poised to return to power

Trends so far indicate that the anti-incumbency factor in hitting the prospects of the LDF and the CPI(M) may lose power in the lone state where the party is in power.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 04:42 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 04:42 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Kerala NewsLDFUDFkerala politicsKerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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