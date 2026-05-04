<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Celebrations are on in the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala as the UDF is maintaining a lead at 94 of the 140 seats in Kerala by around two hours after the counting began.</p><p>Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and many ministers are trailing while the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is maintaining lead in around 42 seats.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 |Initial counting trends show Cong-led UDF leading.<p>BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in four seats giving strong indications of the saffron party reopening account in Kerala. BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and former state president K Surendran. </p><p>Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and many of his cabinet colleagues are trailing as the initial rounds of counting are over.</p><p><br>The trends so far indicate that the anti-incumbency factor in hitting the prospects of the LDF and the CPM may lose power in the lone state where the party is in power.</p> <p>Congress is all likely to return to power in Kerala after ten years. Celebrations are already on the UDF camps.</p>