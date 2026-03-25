<p>Kottayam: Senior Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/p-j-kurien">P J Kurien</a> on Wednesday asserted that the UDF would return to power in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> after the April 9 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala-assembly-elections-2026">Assembly polls</a> and former minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ramesh-chennithala">Ramesh Chennithala</a> would become the Chief Minister.</p><p>The former Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Kurien made the statement in the presence of Chennithala during a UDF convention in Thiruvalla here.</p>.High-stakes Assembly elections in four States a litmus test for Congress.<p>He expressed confidence that the front would win the elections and Chennithala would lead the government.</p><p>"We will win on April 9. Ramesh, who is sitting here now, will be the Chief Minister. I have no doubt... But, Ramesh maintains that the party will take the final call on it," Kurien said.</p><p>The statement assumes significance as senior leaders, including Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and KPCC president Sunny Joseph had already clarified that the CM would be decided by the party high command if the UDF returns to power.</p>