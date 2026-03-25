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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | UDF to form govt, Ramesh Chennithala will be CM, says Congress leader P J Kurien

The former Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Kurien made the statement in the presence of Chennithala during a UDF convention in Thiruvalla here.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 06:40 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 06:40 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsUDFRamesh ChennithalaP J KurienKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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