Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskerala

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Union minister George Kurian likely to be in poll fray as BJP eyes Christian vote bank

By fielding Kurian, who is now a Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh, the BJP could be aiming at making inroads into the Christian vote banks.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 15:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 15:32 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PolitticsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us