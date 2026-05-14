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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | V D Satheesan: A no-nonsense Congress leader takes centre stage

As V D Satheesan is reaffirming his leadership role in the Congress in Kerala, it also marks a generational shift in the grand old party.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 07:51 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | V D Satheesan: A no-nonsense Congress leader takes centre stage

In one line
V D Satheesan emerges as Kerala Congress's no-nonsense leader ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections.
Key points
Generational shift
Satheesan's rise marks a transition in Kerala Congress leadership, replacing older, vested-interest-backed leaders.
Predictive leadership
His accurate forecasts of UDF's 2026 victory and Pinarayi Vijayan's ministerial losses demonstrate strategic acumen.
Anti-communal stance
Satheesan's firm opposition to communalism and refusal to court community leaders define his principled politics.
Environmental advocacy
Known as the 'green MLA', he challenged ecological policy rollbacks, even against Congress governments.
Political resilience
Despite initial electoral defeats and internal scepticism, he retained his Paravur seat six times consecutively.
Key statistics
20,600 votes
Satheesan's victory margin in 2026 elections
25 years
Years as Paravur MLA
Over 100 seats
UDF's predicted seats in 2026
1964
Satheesan's birth year
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 14 May 2026, 07:51 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala NewsUDFV D Satheesankerala politics

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