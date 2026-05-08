<p>Thiruvananthapuram: As demonstrations by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> workers supporting V D Satheesan for the role of Kerala chief minister intensified, the senior leader and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) asked the supporters to keep off from it.</p><p>Since Thursday evening, Congress-UDF workers staged demonstrations at various places, including the state capital, supporting Satheesan as the CM choice. </p><p>Many party workers also expressed their anger at AICC general secretary K C Venugopal for staking claim.</p>.Kerala: Congress MLA files complaint with AICC observers over omission of his CM preference.<p>Subsequently, Satheesan came out with a social media post on Friday, urging party workers to keep off from demonstrations or putting hoardings supporting leaders. </p><p>"Such acts could affect the morale of the party amidst the pride moments of having won the elections with 102 seats", he said.</p><p>The KPCC has issued a circular warning the party workers and leaders against staging demonstrations and indulging in campaigns for the chief minister candidate. </p><p>Meanwhile, a photograph of a list in the hands of AICC observer Mukul Wasnik during his visit in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday has triggered a row.</p><p>The picture published in a daily shows the list of names of elected members of the Congress. It is written as 'KC' against the names of seven elected members, including Kerala PCC president Sunny Joseph. Nothing was seen written against the name of K Neelakandan, who was elected from Udma in Kasargod. </p><p>It triggered reports that K C Venugopal received maximum support of the elected members. However, Wasnik told reporters in Delhi that the list shown in the picture was not factual.</p><p>Meanwhile, Neelakandan said that it was unfair that his preference was not marked in the list and he had conveyed the matter to AICC observers as well as Satheesan.</p>