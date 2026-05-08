Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskerala

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | V D Satheesan, KPCC ask workers stop protesting over chief minister selection

Many party workers also expressed their anger at AICC general secretary K C Venugopal for staking claim.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 14:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 May 2026, 14:45 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaV D SatheesanKerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us