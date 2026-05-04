<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> on Monday thanked the people of the state for what it termed a "thumping victory", as trends in the April 9 Assembly polls indicated a decisive edge for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udf">UDF</a>.</p><p>While addressing at the party headquarters, KPCC president Sunny Joseph said that the emerging verdict was a clear rejection of the CPI(M)-led LDF government's "anti-people policies".</p>.<p><em>Track all the Kerala Assembly Election updates <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/kerala/kerala-assembly-elections-2026-results-live-kerala-congress-results-udf-pinarayi-vijayan-udf-ldf-3989257">here</a>.</em></p>.<p>He said, "The counting of votes is still progressing. The present trend indicates that the people of the state are giving the UDF a historic victory."</p><p>Calling the outcome a "thumping victory", Joseph said that the trend mirrored the mandate seen in the recent local body polls.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Results Live |UDF surges ahead as Left's last bastion slips out of its grip.<p>"It is a clear verdict against the LDF government's anti-people policies," he said.</p>.<p>AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, and senior leaders Ramesh Chennithala, Shashi Tharoor and Kodikkunnil Suresh were also present during the press meet.</p>.<p>The leaders also shared a tri-colour cake marking the performance of the party and the UDF.</p>.<p>According to available trends, the Congress-led UDF was ahead in at least 96 seats, while the LDF was leading in around 42 constituencies. The BJP-led NDA was ahead in two seats.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>