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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Verdict against LDF's 'anti-people policies', says Congress as UDF heads for big win

Calling the outcome a 'thumping victory', Joseph said that the trend mirrored the mandate seen in the recent local body polls.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 08:30 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 08:30 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsLDFUDFKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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