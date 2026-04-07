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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Vijayan, Revanth Reddy trade barbs as campaigning ends

The escalation came after Vijayan, responding to Reddy's earlier remarks, used Malayalam expressions considered nearly derogatory, signalling strong disapproval of the Telangana CM's comments.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 16:25 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 16:25 IST
India NewsPinarayi VijayanKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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