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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijayan vs V D Satheesan debate soon? CM accepts Congress leader's challenge

Emphasising on what he termed as the government's 'A-plus' performance, Vijayan asked whether the opposition was ready to debate on those points.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 09:12 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 09:12 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsPinarayi VijayanLDFV D SatheesanKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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