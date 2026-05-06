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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Vote share presents mixed picture for NDA; UDF makes 7.14% increase

NDA's vote share of 12.48 per cent in the 2021 assembly election has now slightly increased to 14.20 per cent - an increase of 1.72 per cent.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 13:13 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 13:13 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsUDFNDAvote shareKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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