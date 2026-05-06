Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Vote share presents mixed picture for NDA; UDF makes 7.14% increase

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Even as the BJP reopened its account in Kerala by winning three seats in the assembly polls, the vote share presents a mixed picture for the saffron party.</p><p>As per the provisional votes shares of the three fronts in this election, compared to the 2021 Assembly polls, the Congress-led UDF's vote share increased by 7.14 per cent (from 39.41 per cent to 46.55 per cent), while that of CPM-led LDF decreased by 7.64 per cent (45.28 per cent to 37.64 per cent).</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Congress war room played a key role in UDF's historic victory.<p>NDA's vote share of 12.48 per cent in the 2021 assembly election has now slightly increased to 14.20 per cent - an increase of 1.72 per cent. </p><p>However, the NDA's vote share of 14.20 per cent in this election is lower than the vote share of 19.26 per cent received in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and slightly lower than the vote share of 14.71 per cent in 2025 local body polls.</p><p>NDA came second in six constituencies and made huge leaps in votes polled at some Christian dominated areas. BJP state general secretary Anoop Antony even became runner up at Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta by almost doubling the votes, whereas at Pala BJP vice president Shone George could secure more than three times the votes secured by BJP candidate in 2021.</p><p>Party state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar himself said that the controversies over Foreign Contributions (Regulation) Act amendment hit the party's prospects in Christian dominated areas.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Posters against CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Kannur following LDF's rout.<p>The strong Muslim vote consolidation against the BJP is very well evident at Manjeshwar in Kasargod where the BJP former state president K Surendran lost by just 89 votes in 2016 now lost by 29,252 votes. </p><p>Indian Union Muslim League candidate A K M Ashraf's votes went up steeply from 65,858 in 2021 to 96,948, while that of CPM steeply went down from 40,639 in 2021 to 21,212 this time. Though BJP's votes increased from 65,013 in 2021 to 67,696 this time, Surendran could finish only as runner-up.</p>