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Kerala Assembly elections 2026 | Who next after Pinarayi Vijayan? Inside CPI(M)'s looming showdown

The Left is confident of grabbing a third term, while the Congress-led UDF is betting on its 'never before seen unity' and the anti-incumbency.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 10:12 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 10:12 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsCongress Assembly electionsPinarayi VijayanLeft Democratic FrontUnited Democratic FrontKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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