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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Will Congress stalwart K Karunakaran's legacy help BJP at Thrissur

Being a region with considerable Christian votes, the fresh row over Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act amendment could make it tougher for Padmaja Venugopal.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 17:08 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 17:08 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsKarunakaranKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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