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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Will resentment in CPM citadels reflect on ballot

Subsequently T K Govindan levelled a barrage of allegations against the party secretary as well as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's support for him.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 20:36 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 20:36 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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