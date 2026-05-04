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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: With growing footprint, BJP hopes to attain power in state

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that even as the Congress and the CPM were stating that the BJP won't win any seat, the party could prove its growing influence in Kerala.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 15:39 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 15:39 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsKerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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