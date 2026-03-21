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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Women ought to have been given more seats by Congress, says VD Satheesan

Satheesan, while speaking to reporters, also said that there was nothing wrong with posters being put up in the name of any Congress leader.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 07:50 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 07:50 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsElectionsVD Satheesan

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