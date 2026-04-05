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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Women's League leader targets LDF candidate with 'Munafiq' remark

Women’s League district secretary Aishath Farsana allegedly used the term while addressing a recent campaign meeting, referring to LDF candidate Shanavas Padoor.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 12:37 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 12:37 IST
India NewsLDFKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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