<p>Kasaragod: A Women’s League leader has allegedly used the term “munafiq” against the LDF candidate in the Kasaragod Assembly constituency in poll-bound Kerala.</p>.<p>The Arabic word “munafiq” means “hypocrite” or “one who pretends in matters of faith” in an Islamic context.</p>.<p>Women’s League district secretary Aishath Farsana allegedly used the term while addressing a recent campaign meeting, referring to LDF candidate Shanavas Padoor.</p>.<p>The Women’s League is the women’s wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key ally in the opposition Congress-led UDF.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Modi is trying to strike fear in Christian institutions': Mallikarjun Kharge on FCRA amendment.<p>In a purported video, Farsana is seen accusing Padoor of frequently switching political allegiances, saying he holds “different flags at different times of the day” to secure electoral gains.</p>.<p>She is also heard invoking a past remark by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, suggesting that people of Kasaragod know how to respond to such individuals.</p>.<p>Reacting to the remarks on Sunday, Padoor said he respects women and described the comment as possibly a “slip of the tongue made in excitement.” However, he alleged that such statements are often part of attempts by certain fronts to influence and mislead Muslim women voters during elections.</p>.<p>Padoor said the remarks amount to a violation of the election code of conduct and confirmed that a complaint has been lodged with the Election Commission.</p>.<p>He also dismissed allegations of having links with the BJP, calling them “politically motivated.” He said such accusations are typically raised just days before polling, but in this case surfaced earlier, reflecting the “anxiety” of his opponents.</p>.<p>LDF sources termed the speech a deliberate attempt at “character assassination” and said they would pursue the matter legally.</p>.<p>Polling for the Kerala Assembly elections is scheduled for April 9. </p>