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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Young mother casts vote after hours-long wait over bandaged finger

She held up her bandaged finger, now inked blue, and said she was able to vote after hours of waiting.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 15:02 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 15:02 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsTrendingVoteKerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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