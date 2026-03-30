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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Youth weigh disillusionment, Election Commission pushes for higher voter turnout

Officials hope sustained outreach will help bridge this gap and improve participation.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 05:20 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 05:20 IST
India NewsKeralaElection CommissionYouthKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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