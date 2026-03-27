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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: CPI(M) fighting existential battle in its last bastion

Vijayan is leading the Left into crucial election amid internal dissent and anti-incumbency.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 02:30 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 02:05 IST
India NewsKeralaWest BengalIndian PoliticsPinarayi VijayanCPMKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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