Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskerala

Kerala Assembly Elections Results 2026 | BJP winning 3 seats a 'danger' to state politics: CPI state secretary

Viswam, speaking to reporters here, said that BJP not only won three seats, but came second in six constituencies which was also a matter of concern.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 07:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 May 2026, 07:53 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaIndian PoliticsCPIKerala Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us