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Kerala Assembly Elections Results 2026 | Congress CM race tightens as lobbying intensifies among three leaders

The process is complex, as factors such as religion and caste often play a crucial role in the formation of a Congress government in Kerala.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 07:48 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 07:48 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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