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Kerala Assembly Elections Results 2026 | Congress still undecided on Kerala CM face, final call to come in 'due course', says party

The delay in announcement meant that the contenders were unwilling to dilute their claims for the top post in the state.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 02:53 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 02:53 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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