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Kerala Assembly Elections Results 2026 | Will make corrections after examining mandate, says CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan

Regarding CPI(M) rebel leaders and their impact on the results, he said there would be a detailed examination of the reasons and corrective steps would be taken.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 11:47 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 11:47 IST
India NewsCPI(M)Indian politcsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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