<p>Thiruvananthapuram: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpi-m">CPI(M)</a> state secretary M V Govindan on Monday said the LDF would examine the reasons behind its defeat in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/kerala/kerala-assembly-elections-2026-results-live-kerala-congress-results-udf-pinarayi-vijayan-udf-ldf-3989257">Kerala Assembly elections</a> and take corrective measures.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters here after the election verdict, Govindan said every aspect that led to the defeat would be analysed.</p>.<p>He thanked LDF workers and the people who voted for the front.</p>.<p>“The LDF will evaluate and study the defeat, after which required corrections will be made. We expect the support of the people for it,” he said.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | CM Pinarayi Vijayan confident of stronger mandate for LDF.<p>On defeats in traditional party strongholds, Govindan said the LDF had suffered a major setback across Kerala.</p>.<p>“We will carry out effective organisational work to correct the issues that led to the defeat,” he said.</p>.<p>Regarding CPI(M) rebel leaders and their impact on the results, he said there would be a detailed examination of the reasons and corrective steps would be taken.</p>.<p>“The party has generally received votes, but it requires detailed analysis. We cannot say at this stage whether there was any consolidation,” he said. </p>