Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskerala

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026| Intense lobbying by sitting MPs for seats

Former KPCC president and MP K Sudhakaran's open remarks that he wished to contest from Kannur had invited strong reaction from party state leadership.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 15:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 15:04 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala NewsKerala electionskerala politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us