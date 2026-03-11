<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Despite Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent advice to the Congress leaders in Kerala to 'dance together' to ensure party's victory, all is not well with the party as many sitting MPs are overtly and covertly expressing strong desire to contest from Kerala as the candidate screening is progressing in Delhi. </p><p>Even as the party leadership is sticking to its stand that sitting MPs should keep off from the assembly electoral fray, the resentment of MPs are coming out through their supporters in the social media.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Union minister George Kurian likely to be in poll fray as BJP eyes Christian vote bank.<p>Former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and Kannur MP K Sudhakaran's open remarks that he wished to contest from Kannur had invited strong reaction from party state leadership. What followed is a strong social media campaign by Sudhakaran's supporters demanding that he should be fielded at Kannur. </p><p><br>United Democratic Front (UDF) convenor Adoor Prakash, who is sitting MP of Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram, is also learnt to be keen to contest in state Assembly polls citing communal equations.</p><p>Even as there were reports that AICC general secretary K C Venugopal is also keen to contest, Venugopal had strongly rejected the reports. </p><p>Some Congress MLAs, who are at a risk of losing sitting seats, were also learnt to be strongly lobbying for seats.</p><p>Speaking at the valedictory function of the state wide yatra by opposition leader V D Satheesan here the other day, Rahul had asked Congress leaders to work unitedly to ensure UDF's victory. </p><p>"When a group dance is taking place, suddenly if someone starts dancing individually it will look ridiculous. Hence the advice I need to give to the UDF leaders on behalf of the people of Kerala is that they should dance together," he had said.</p>