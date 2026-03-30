<p>Kerala is all set to go on polling next month. Kerala is scheduled to go for Assembly elections on April 9. The state has 140 Assembly seats. The results will be declared on May 4.</p><p><br>Many people, who will vote in these elections, may not possess physical copies of their voter ID cards. However, voter ID cards, while preferred, are not necessary to cast a vote, some alternative documents serve as valid ID proofs and can be used to cast votes without a voter ID card.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | FAQs: What is Model Code of Conduct (MCC)?.<p>Here's a list of alternative documents that serve as valid ID proofs:</p><p>1. Aadhaar card</p><p>2. MGNREGA job card</p><p>3. Bank or post office passbooks with photographs</p><p>4. Health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour</p><p>5. Driving license</p><p>6. PAN card</p><p>7. Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR</p><p>8. Passport</p><p>9. Pension documents with photograph</p><p>10. Service ID cards (with photograph) issued by central or state governments or public sector undertakings, public limited companies</p><p>11. Official identity card issued to MPs, MLAs, MLCs</p><p>12. Unique Disability ID (UDID) issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.</p>