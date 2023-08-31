Kerala bypoll campaign witnessing row over personal matters

The Puthuppally bypoll is being held following the death of Oommen Chandy, who had been the MLA of the constituency for 53 years in a row.

Though the CPM initially tried to trigger a row over the demand raised by some sections to give sainthood to Chandy in view of the flow of people to his tomb, the CPM backtracked from it following concerns that it may backfire owing to the pro-Chandy emotions in the constituency.

After Chandy Oommen and Jaick C Thomas filed nominations, Congress camps unleashed a comparison between Chandy Oommen wealth of around Rs 15 lakh with Jaick's wealth of around Rs 2 crore.

Jaick was forced to give clarification regarding the family property he inherited. With the Congress camps raising the illicit wealth amassment allegations against the Kerala CM's daughter during the campaign, CPM cadres came out with a counter campaign over the costly attire and costumes of Oommen Chandy's daughter Achu Oommen.

CPM cadres also circulated videos and photos of Achu wearing expensive attire and gadgets. Achu had to come out with a clarification that she had never used her father's influence for her professional gains. She said that she was into content creation and was focusing on segments like fashion and lifestyle. She collaborated with many brands and had to showcase many outfits as part of her profession. The pictures and videos being circulated were part of the profession, she added.