Kerala JD(S) leaders embarrassed over pictures in Bengaluru Rural BJP candidate's poster

Congress camps in Kerala are using the picture as a 'proof' for the CPI(M)-BJP nexus, which they have been alleging.

The JD(S) leader however maintained that it was a fake poster. Krishnankutty and Thomas said that the Kerala JD(S) unit had categorically rejected the decision of party supremo former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda to join hands with the BJP.

The Kerala unit is now remaining as an independent unit with no links to the Karnataka unit. Hence the poster is a fake one and a complaint would be sent to the state police chief seeking probe, he said.

Even since Gowda announced the decision to work with BJP, Congress in Kerala has been embarrassing the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front as JD(S) is part of the left-front in Kerala and also got one minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet.

Though the JD(S) Kerala leaders explored the option of forming a new party, it could lead to disqualification. Hence they are maintaining a stand that the party state unit will be remaining as an independent unit from the unit headed by Deve Gowda.