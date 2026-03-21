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Kerala polls feel heat of West Asia crisis as NRI travel dips, LPG shortage disrupts campaigns

Kerala now has 2,34,049 overseas voters, a major chunk of whom are in the Gulf countries.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 15:07 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 15:07 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsWest AsiaMiddle EastKerala electionsauto LPG

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