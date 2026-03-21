<p>The prolonging tension in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> is likely to have its repercussions in the Kerala assembly polls too. While scores of Malayali NRIs who used to come down during the election time are now keeping fingers crossed owing to flight cancellations and soaring tariffs, shut down of majority of hotels owing to LPG scarcity could also affect the campaigns.</p><p>The CPM-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front already unleashed political attacks against the BJP-NDA government at the centre over the LPG crisis.</p><p>Kerala now has 2,34,049 overseas voters, a major chunk of whom are in the Gulf countries. Majority of overseas voters are from north Kerala districts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/koshikode">Kozhikode</a> and Malappuram. Indian Union Muslim League and Congress were generally considered as the key beneficiaries of Malayali NRI voters.</p><p>Malayali NRIs in large numbers, especially activists and supporters of political parties, used to come down in large numbers during general elections and cast their votes. Politicians also used to carry out Gulf trips ahead of polls and attend events of the Malayali diaspora.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | West Asia tensions cast uncertainty over 'vote flights' for Keralites in Gulf.<p>"There were even instances of Malayali NRIs from Gulf countries coming down in chartered flights during elections. But now many Malayali NRIs who used to regularly go to Kerala for casting votes are sharing concerns that they may not be able to travel owing to flight cancellations as well as the higher air fares," Indian Overseas Congress middle east convener Mansoor Palloor told DH.</p><p>Meanwhile, campaign managers of political parties are also worried over the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG</a> crisis due to the tension on West Asia. As the campaign intensifies political parties used to set up resting camps where food is provided to all workers participating in day long campaigns. </p><p>With almost 90 percent of eateries across Kerala already forced to pull shutters due to the LPG crisis, food supply during the campaign could be also affected.</p><p>Moreover, wayside teashops and eateries used to be key campaign points for candidates where they could meet many people in one visit. Many such avenues are now literally wearing a deserted look as the shops are shut owing to LPG shortage.</p>