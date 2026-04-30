Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskerala

Kerala | PV Anvar vows to shave head if defeated in Beypore Assembly poll; challenges Riyas

Riyas, the son-in-law of Chief Minister Vijayan, is seeking a mandate from Beypore for the second time.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 08:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 April 2026, 08:47 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsElections

Follow us on :

Follow Us