<p>Kozhikode: UDF candidate P V Anvar on Thursday said he would shave his head, wear earrings and walk through the streets of Kozhikode if he loses the Assembly election in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/kerala/kerala-assembly-elections-2026-battle-of-beypore-cpims-mohammed-riyas-faces-p-v-anvars-challenge-in-left-fortress-3947741">Beypore constituency.</a></p>.<p>Anvar also challenged his rival and State Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas to accept a similar dare if the poll result goes against him on May 4.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters here, Anvar said Riyas was overconfident about his prospects.</p>.<p>“This morning, Riyas claimed he would secure victory by a margin of over 82,000 votes, which would be an all-time record in the constituency. Nothing of that sort is going to happen here,” he said.</p>.<p>Anvar said if Riyas was confident about his claims, he should accept the challenge.</p>.Kerala assembly elections 2026 | Pinarayi tells a different story about CM Vijayan.<p>“I am ready to make an agreement here. If I am defeated in Beypore, I will shave my head, wear earrings and walk from Kidson Corner through SM Street to Kozhikode Railway Station,” he said.</p>.<p>He said Riyas need not wear earrings, but should at least shave his head if defeated.</p>.<p>“Will he be ready to accept the challenge? Don’t just make claims. If he is confident of winning, let him accept the challenge,” Anvar said.</p>.<p>Anvar, a former LDF MLA, exited the front following differences with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and joined the Trinamool Congress.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Namesake candidates emerge across constituencies as nominations close.<p>In the Assembly poll, he is contesting as a UDF-backed Independent against Riyas in Beypore constituency, considered a stronghold of the LDF.</p>.<p>Riyas, the son-in-law of Chief Minister Vijayan, is seeking a mandate from Beypore for the second time.</p>.<p>Recently, Anvar left the Trinamool Congress and decided to form a new party that supports the Congress at the national level and in Kerala.</p>