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Kerala votes big after SIR: What turnout in previous elections reveal about outcome?

For decades, a widely held belief in Kerala has been that higher turnout favours the UDF, while lower polling benefits the LDF. Yet, an examination of electoral history shows no consistent pattern to back this assumption.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 09:36 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Kerala votes big after SIR: What previous elections reveal about turnout trends

In one line
Kerala's high voter turnout after SIR defies traditional assumptions about UDF and LDF support.
Key points
Highest turnout in decades
Kerala recorded 78.27% voter turnout in the latest election, one of the highest in its history, after the SIR process.
No consistent turnout pattern
Historical data shows no clear correlation between high turnout favoring UDF or low turnout benefiting LDF.
LDF seeks third term
The LDF, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, aims for a rare third consecutive term despite anti-incumbency pressures.
UDF and BJP strategies
UDF interprets high turnout as anti-incumbency against LDF, while BJP targets triangular contests to gain ground.
Political analyst insights
Analysts suggest higher turnout often signals anti-incumbent sentiment, regardless of the ruling party.
Key statistics
78.27%
Voter turnout in 2026 elections
76%
Voter turnout in 2021 elections
77.35%
Voter turnout in 2016 elections
75%
Voter turnout in 2011 elections
80.54% in 1987
Highest historical turnout
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 10 April 2026, 09:36 IST
India NewsKerala NewsKerala Assemblyvoter turnoutKerala Legislative AssemblyKerala electionskerala politics

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