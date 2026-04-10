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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Kerala's high voter turnout after SIR defies traditional assumptions about UDF and LDF support.
Key points
• Highest turnout in decades
Kerala recorded 78.27% voter turnout in the latest election, one of the highest in its history, after the SIR process.
• No consistent turnout pattern
Historical data shows no clear correlation between high turnout favoring UDF or low turnout benefiting LDF.
• LDF seeks third term
The LDF, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, aims for a rare third consecutive term despite anti-incumbency pressures.
• UDF and BJP strategies
UDF interprets high turnout as anti-incumbency against LDF, while BJP targets triangular contests to gain ground.
• Political analyst insights
Analysts suggest higher turnout often signals anti-incumbent sentiment, regardless of the ruling party.
Key statistics
78.27%
Voter turnout in 2026 elections
76%
Voter turnout in 2021 elections
77.35%
Voter turnout in 2016 elections
75%
Voter turnout in 2011 elections
80.54% in 1987
Highest historical turnout
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 10 April 2026, 09:36 IST