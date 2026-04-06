<p>Thiruvananthapuram: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Monday alleged that despite being highly educated, people in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> are forced to seek jobs in other states and countries due to lack of opportunities.</p>.<p>The Congress leader is in the state as part of the campaign for the April 9 Assembly polls.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference here, Shivakumar said Kerala has highly educated, intelligent and hardworking people, but lacks adequate employment opportunities.</p>.<p>He alleged that the state has a high unemployment rate.</p>.<p>“Youngsters are leaving for places like Saudi Arabia, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi. Around 20 per cent of engineers working in Karnataka are Keralites,” he said.</p>.<p>Shivakumar also accused the Left government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of "failing" to bring in policies that attract investment.</p>.<p>“The Chief Minister must answer what investments have been brought to Kerala,” he said.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Parties battle to turn state from 'departure lounge' into destination.<p>He said Kerala’s investment policies are not investor-friendly, while Karnataka attracts investors due to its liberal approach.</p>.<p>He also questioned the lack of major investments in the state despite its high ranking in the ease of doing business index.</p>.<p>“The communist mindset has to go and liberalisation has to come in to attract investors,” he said.</p>.<p>He alleged that there is a nexus between the LDF and the BJP in the elections, but expressed confidence that the UDF would come to power with a two-thirds majority.</p>.<p>He said the UDF would provide a corruption-free and transparent government that would bring systemic changes, attract investment and generate employment. </p>