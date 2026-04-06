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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Shivakumar alleges lack of opportunities forcing Keralites to migrate, targets LDF

Shivakumar also accused the Left government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of "failing" to bring in policies that attract investment.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 19:08 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 19:08 IST
India NewsKeralaDK ShivakumarIndia PoliticsLDFUDFKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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