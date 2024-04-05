Lok Sabha polls 2024: AI for Rajeev Chandrasekhar's campaign

Thiruvananthapuram: Close on the heels of his much hyped announcement that ten AI labs will be set up in Thiruvananthapuram, Union minister of state for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar has introduced AI technology for his election campaigning too in Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

AI-based face recognition technology is being used to help the public get copies of pictures with Chandrasekhar taken during the campaign.

All pictures taken since Chandrasekhar began his campaign in Thiruvananthapuram on March 4 have been stored by the BJP district IT cell. Once an individual shares his picture on the app, which could be accessed by scanning a QR code, all pictures containing that individual's face would be made available using face recognition technology. The individual could download those pictures.