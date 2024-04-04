Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP candidates K Surendran, Suresh Gopi file nominations

Wayanad/Thrissur: BJP state chief K Surendran and actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi on Thursday filed their nominations from Wayanad and Thrissur Lok Sabha seats, respectively.
While Gopi was flanked by local party leaders when he went to submit his nomination, Surendran was accompanied by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani.
The BJP state chief along with Irani held a roadshow in Wayanad prior to reaching the District Collector's office to file his nomination.
Surendran will be facing off against sitting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and CPI leader Annie Raja in the hill constituency.
Gopi, the BJP candidate from Thrissur LS seat, walked to the district Collector's office with party workers and supporters to file his nomination.
The actor is pitted against K Muraleedharan, who is the sitting Congress MP from Vatakara and CPI leader V S Sunil Kumar from the central Kerala Lok Sabha seat of Thrissur.
Besides them, C Krishnakumar, the BJP-led NDA's candidate from Palakkad Lok Sabha seat also filed his nomination.
