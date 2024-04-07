Lok Sabha polls 2024: Kerala CPI(M) left red-faced over links with explosion

These have further fueled the allegations of CPI(M)'s direct involvement in the bomb making. The incident also triggered allegations that the CPI(M) was planning violence in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Already CPI(M)'s political violence is a key issue in the electioneering at Vadakara constituencies of Kozhikode - Kannur border as the Kerala High Court recently convicted more CPI(M) local leaders in the brutal killing of CPI(M) dissident leader T P Chandrasekharan in 2012 at Vadakara.

Stepping up the attack on the CPI(M), Congress alleged that out of the 125 political murders in Kannur between 1984 and 2018, CPI(M) were accused in 78 cases while the Congress activists were accused only in one. Congress camps also released photographs of the deceased with former health minister K K Shailaja who is the left-front candidate at Vadakara.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan alleged that the CPI(M) were planning violence owing to fear of losing elections.

Satheesan alleged that since there was a nexus between the CPI(M) and RSS in Kerala, the possible targets of the CPI(M) would be Congress.

Congress also accused the failure of the police and intelligence in curbing such acts.

In Thiruvananthapuram also four persons were injured in an explosion while making country bombs last week. Seven crude steel bombs were recovered by the police from the explosion site at Panoor.

Meanwhile, the election commission is also learnt to have taken serious note of the incidents that took place just weeks ahead of the April 26 polling in Kerala. Security at the polling stations at the tension prone areas would be enhanced in view of the incidents.