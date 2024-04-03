Lok Sabha polls 2024: YouTuber held in Kerala for fake news on EVMs

Thiruvananthapuram: The owner of a YouTube channel has been arrested in Kerala for propagating false news about the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, police said on Wednesday.

The Alappuzha South police registered a case against the owner of the YouTube channel Venice TV Entertainment for allegedly propagating that EVMs involved fraud.

He was arrested for allegedly unleashing a campaign urging people to conduct voting for the general election through ballot paper.