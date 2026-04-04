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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Minister V Sivankutty welcomes PM Modi to 'developed Nemom', BJP hits back

Sivankutty, LDF candidate from Nemom, in a Facebook post welcomed Modi for the roadshow in the constituency later in the day and highlighted a series of development projects.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 10:06 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 10:06 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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