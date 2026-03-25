<p>In this exclusive interview ahead of the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026, the state BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar speaks candidly about the BJP’s challenges in the state, particularly its limited support among Muslim voters. He emphasises that while the party is working to expand its outreach, political shifts take time and require sustained engagement.</p><p>In the conversation, Chandrasekhar also outlines the BJP’s broader vision for Kerala, its campaign strategy, and the importance of changing political narratives in a state where identity, community, and development intersect closely.</p>