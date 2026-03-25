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'Muslim voters not ready for BJP yet': Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Kerala polls

Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 16:08 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 16:08 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaIndian PoliticsRajeev ChandrasekharNews VideosKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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