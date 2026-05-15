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No extravagance and only minimum security needed, says V D Satheesan

Satheesan's measuress assume significance as his predecessor Pinarayi Vijayan was widely criticised for buying luxury cars amidst the acute financial crunch of the state.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 12:11 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 12:11 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Kerala NewsAssembly electionsPinarayi VijayanUDFV D SatheesanPinarayikerala politicsKerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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