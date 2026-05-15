No extravagance and only minimum security needed, says V D Satheesan

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister designate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-d-satheesan">V D Satheesan</a> has said that he will not go for any extravaganza or luxury and also directed the police to have only minimum security for him.</p><p>"The state is in a tight financial situation and hence the exchequer can't afford any sorts of luxury. I should be sending a message from the top by avoiding any luxury or extravaganza. I'll be only using the vehicles that are available now," said Satheesan.</p>.Kerala CM-designate V D Satheesan meets Pinarayi Vijayan, calls on senior leaders in Thiruvananthapuram.<p>He also said that even as the police and security officials maintained that the Chief Minister was having z-plus security, he had directed that only minimum security need to be provided to him. He also said that the police were asked not to block any roads for the movement of the Chief Minister's motorcade. It would cause an aversion among the people.</p><p>Satheesan's statements assume significance as his predecessor Pinarayi Vijayan was widely criticized for buying luxury cars amidst the acute financial crunches of the state and police blocking roads for the movement of Vijayan often triggered much resentment.</p>.D K Shivakumar wishes Kerala CM-designate Satheesan, says he was picked from among 'capable senior leaders'.<p>Meanwhile, Satheesan called on Vijayan at his rented residence in Thiruvananthapuram and held talks with him and his family members. </p><p>Vijayan was also invited to the swearing-in ceremony to be held on Monday. Vijayan will be the the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.</p>