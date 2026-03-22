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Pinarayi calls Sudhakaran’s rebel bid ‘chettatharam’, sparks war of words

Reacting to Pinarayi's remarks, Sudhakaran said that Vijayan did not know the meaning of many Malayalam words and hence made such remarks.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 15:30 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 15:30 IST
CongressKerala NewsKerala Chief Minister Pinarayi VijayanG SudhakaranCPI (M)Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

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