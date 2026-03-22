<p>Thiruvananthapuram: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a>, who is quite known for his harsh and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/derogatory-remarks">derogatory remarks</a> against opponents, is at it again.</p>.<p>Vijayan has termed dissident senior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpm">CPM</a> leader G Sudhakaran's act of contesting as a rebel candidate as 'Chettatharam' (Malayalam word meaning an act by a vile fellow). It was in a channel interview that Vijayan made the derogatory remark.</p>.<p>Sudhakaran reacted on Sunday that Vijayan did not know the meaning of many <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/malayalam">Malayalam</a> words and hence made such remarks.</p>.War of words escalates between CPI(M) and rebel leader G Sudhakaran.<p>Countering Vijayan's criticisms that Sudhakaran was having too many <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/parliamentary">parliamentary</a> desires and hence contesting as a rebel, Sudhakaran said that Vijayan was contesting for the ninth time.</p>.<p>Pinarayi's 'paranari' (Malayalam word for scoundrel) remark against RSP leader N K Premachandran in the 2014 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> election in Kollam was widely considered to be a reason for the defeat of the then LDF candidate, CPM general secretary M A Baby.</p>.<p>Sudhakaran, who is a former minister, is contesting from Ambalappuzha in Alappuzha against the CPM candidate. He recently decided to quit the party, accusing the state and district leadership of insulting and sidelining him.</p>