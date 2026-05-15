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Religious leaders applaud V D Satheesan's secular stand

The Kerala CM-designate reiterated that he would continue to strongly oppose any attempts to spread hatred.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 13:17 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 13:17 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala NewsV D Satheesankerala politicsKerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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