<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst the allegation by BJP and some Hindu forums that the Congress surrendered to Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) by selecting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-d-satheesan">V D Satheesan</a> as Kerala Chief Minister, a delegation of representatives from Hindu, Muslim and Christian religions called on Satheesan on Friday and hailed his strong stand for secularism and communal harmony.</p><p>Satheesan reiterated that he would continue to strongly oppose any attempts to spread hatred. </p>.NSS flays IUML's intervention in Congress' CM selection in Kerala.<p>"As I said earlier, I consider my position as Chief Minister as a divine assignment. Any attempts to spoil the communal harmony of the state will be strongly resisted," he said.</p><p>General secretary of the Santigiri Ashram in Thiruvananthapuram Swami Gururethnam Jnana Thapaswi, Imam of Palayam Juma Masjid in Thiruvananthapuram V P Suhaid Maulavi and representatives of the Assembly of Christian Trust Services called on Satheesan. They hailed Satheesan for strongly resisting communalism.</p><p>The delegation's visit assumes much significance as BJP have stepped up a campaign that Congress surrendered to IUML since IUML was backing Satheesan as the Chief Minister. </p><p>Leaders of Nair Service Society (NSS) and Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, which are forums representing the Hindu Nair and Ezhava communities respectively, were also toeing the BJP line.</p><p>Satheesan often strongly criticized NSS and SNDP for making communally sensitive statements aimed at polarisations during elections. He had also taken a stand that he would not seek electoral support from such leaders.</p>