<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused both the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front over Sabarimala gold row as well as understandings with Jamaat e Islami and PDP.</p><p>Speaking at the NDA convention in Kochi on Wednesday, Modi said that members of the ruling LDF were involved in looting gold from the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, while those associated with the UDF were involved in selling the stolen gold.</p>.PM Modi launches several projects in poll-bound Kerala and Tamil Nadu .<p>Terming the Congress as 'Muslim League Maoist Congress (MMC)', Modi said that the Congress was entering into alliance with Jammat e Islami and similar outfits for electoral gains despite their extremist agendas that could affect the country's peace. The LDF was also having long term connections with the PDP that was in the forefront in spreading extremism.</p><p>Meanwhile, BJP state leader B Gopalakrishnan told a TV channel that Chief Minister Pinarayi VIjayan and other CPI(M) ministers were keeping off from the Prime Minister's function as part of the party's Muslim appeasement agenda.</p>