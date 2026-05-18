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Satheesan's 'Team UDF'| A mixed bag of seniors to freshers and second generation politicians

In the 21-member Cabinet, 14 including Satheesan, are freshers, whereas there are leaders like Ramesh Chennithala, A P Anilkumar and P K Kunhalikutty with rich experience.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 07:03 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 07:03 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala NewsV D Satheesankerala politics

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