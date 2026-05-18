<p>Thiruvananthapuram: From senior to freshers and first timers to second generation politicians, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-d-satheesan">V D Satheesan</a> ministry offers a mixed bag of leaders.</p><p>In the 21-member Cabinet, 14 including Satheesan, are freshers, whereas there are leaders like Ramesh Chennithala, A P Anilkumar and P K Kunhalikutty with rich experience.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | As V D Satheesan's 'Team UDF' takes charge, K Muraleedharan rises like a phoenix.<p>The Cabinet has many second generation politicians. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-muraleedharan">K Muraleedharan</a> is the son of former Chief Minister and political stalwart K Karunakaran, while Shibu Baby John is the son of one of the founder members of RSP, Baby John - who was widely known as 'Kerala Kissinger' for his political strategies. </p><p>Anoop Jacob is the son of former minister and founder leader of Kerala Congress (Jacob) T M Jacob, IUML leader P K Basheer is the son of former MLA P Seethi Haji and V E Abdul Gafoor is the son of former minister V K Ebrahim Kunju.</p><p>Apart from Satheesan, the first timers in the cabinet include many seasoned politicians like Kerala PCC (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph, who defeated former health minister K K Shailaja, and C P John, a former CPI(M) activist who later switched over to the Communist Marxist Party (CMP) formed by M V Raghavan following ideological differences with CPI(M). </p>.V D Satheesan takes oath as 13th Chief Minister of Kerala; 20 others sworn in.<p>Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala is undisputedly the senior most person with regard to political career. Chennithala, who is now 69, became minister at the age of 30 in 1986 and still holds the record of being the youngest minister in Kerala. He lost the race to the CM post twice and served as Home Minister from 2014 to 2016 in the previous Congress ministry led by Oommen Chandy.This time also he is likely to get the home portfolio.</p><p>The youngest among the freshers is 37-year-old O J Janeesh, who is state president of Youth Congress. His entry to the Cabinet was also quite surprising. </p><p>The two women in the Cabinet, Bindu Krishna and K A Thulasi, despite being first time MLAs, come with a rich political career. Both are also of the same age, 53.</p><p>Krishna was Mahila Congress state president and Kollam district Congress committee president. She also contested assembly and Lok Sabha elections earlier also, but couldn't win. </p><p>Thulasi, who is the wife of Congress MP K Sreekandan, was also a KPCC general secretary and served as Kerala women's commission member and Thrissur district panchayat members. She had also unsuccessfully contested elections earlier. </p><p>The presence of Congress leaders like P C Vishnunath, Roji M John, M Liju and T Siddique in the cabinet literally marks a generation shift.<br></p>