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Thirunavaya lotus: Yet another 'Kerala story' of communal harmony

Many prominent temples in Kerala use lotus cultivated by the traditional farmers of Thirunavaya, most of whom are from the Muslim community.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 12:06 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 12:06 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsKerala NewsKerala Assemblykerala politicsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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