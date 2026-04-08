Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskerala

Two women athletes injured, one critical, after car carrying UDF workers hits them in Kollam

The UDF workers were returning in the car after taking part in a campaign event, while the injured women were pedestrians
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 06:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 April 2026, 06:37 IST
India NewsKeralaRallyAccidentUDF

Follow us on :

Follow Us