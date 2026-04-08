<p>Kollam : Two women athletes have been injured, one of them critically, after a car allegedly carrying<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udf"> UDF workers </a>hit them in this district, police said.</p>.<p>The accident occurred on the Asramam Link Road shortly after the public campaign concluded at 6 pm on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The UDF workers were returning in the car after taking part in a campaign event, while the injured women were pedestrians, police said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The injured, both young sportswomen, were admitted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment. The condition of one of them is described as serious.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Foreign delegation to arrive in state to witness polling process, says EC.<p>According to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/police">police</a>, the vehicle involved in the accident is owned by the son of senior Congress leader and UDF candidate Bindu Krishna.</p>.<p>The driver of the vehicle, identified as Devanand, has been taken into custody. Three other persons were also in the car at the time of the accident, police said.</p>.<p>Police clarified that Krishna's son was not present in the vehicle when the accident occurred.</p>.<p>A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. </p>