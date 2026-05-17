UDF govt swearing-in preparations in full swing in Thiruvananthapuram

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A decade after losing power, the UDF is set to form the next government in Kerala on Monday, with Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-d-satheesan">V D Satheesan</a> taking over as the chief minister.</p>.<p>Along with Satheesan, the full Cabinet comprising 20 ministers is also to be sworn in at an event to be held at Central Stadium here.</p>.<p>Preparations are moving at a fast pace at the Central Stadium, where a massive stage is being set up for the oath-taking ceremony.</p>.<p>Workers are putting up temporary rain shelters and setting up seating for thousands of party workers, national political figures, and local dignitaries.</p>.VD Satheesan breaks the ice; Ramesh Chennithala may become home minister; KC Venugopal offers support.<p>Tight security arrangements have been put in place across Thiruvananthapuram ahead of the high-profile event on Monday morning.</p>.<p>Special traffic arrangements have also been made in view of the large number of VIPs and UDF supporters expected to arrive in the city.</p>.<p>The Congress-led alliance clinched a decisive victory in the recently held Assembly elections, unseating the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).</p>.<p>Satheesan (61), who served as the Leader of the Opposition for the last five years, is being credited with revitalising the party's grassroots base.</p>.<p>Since the AICC announced Satheesan as the next chief minister, he has been holding a series of meetings with alliance partners to finalise a fresh Cabinet.</p>.<p>Supporters say the mandate reflects a strong public desire for change, particularly among youth and welfare-dependent communities who felt left behind during the previous administration's second term.</p>.<p>Congress sources said invitations have been extended to the chief ministers of Congress-ruled and neighbouring states to attend the event.</p>.Kerala CM-designate Satheesan meets Venugopal; dismisses reports of differences amid cabinet talks.<p>Senior party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge, are also expected to be present.</p>.<p>All 140 MLAs are also invited to the event.</p>.<p>All eyes are on whether Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will attend the function.</p>.<p>Congress sources said he has already been invited, and a confirmation on his participation is expected on Sunday.</p>.<p>The results of the elections to the 140-member Assembly held on April 9 were declared on May 4, with the Congress-led <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udf">UDF</a> winning 102 seats, the LDF 35, and the BJP 3.</p>.<p>It took 11 days for the AICC to announce the Chief Minister-designate, with Satheesan, K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala in the race for the post.</p>.<p>Ending the uncertainty, the AICC on May 14 named Satheesan for the top post and he was elected as leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).</p>.<p>After the announcement, the process of finalising the Council of Ministers gathered pace.</p>.<p>On Thursday night, Satheesan met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and submitted a letter of support from 102 MLAs staking claim to form the government.</p>.<p>Later, the Governor invited him to form the government.</p>.<p>For the last two days, the UDF leaders held discussions in Thiruvananthapuram to finalise the Cabinet and portfolio allocation.</p>.No extravagance and only minimum security needed, says V D Satheesan.<p>On Saturday, Congress leaders held separate meetings with alliance partners, including the IUML, Kerala Congress (Joseph), Kerala Congress (Jacob), RSP, CMP and Independent MLA Mani C Kappen.</p>.<p>The final list of ministers is expected to be released on Sunday afternoon, after which Satheesan will submit it to the Governor in the evening.</p>.<p>Following the swearing-in ceremony on Monday, the ministers will attend a reception at Lok Bhavan, after which the Cabinet will hold its first meeting and recommend the Governor to convene the Assembly.</p>.<p>The MLAs are scheduled to take oath on May 21, followed by the election of the Assembly Speaker on May 22.</p>.<p>According to government sources, the Governor's policy address is scheduled for May 29, and the state budget is likely to be presented by June 5. </p>