Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskerala

UDF govt swearing-in preparations in full swing in Thiruvananthapuram

Along with Satheesan, the full Cabinet comprising 20 ministers is also to be sworn in at an event to be held at Central Stadium here.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 04:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 May 2026, 04:04 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsUDFV D SatheesanKerala Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us