UDF maintains lead in Palakkad Assembly seat

<p>Palakkad: Congress-led UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil on Saturday extended his lead by over 15,000 votes as the counting of votes got underway in the Palakkad Assembly bypoll.</p><p>According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Mamkootathil secured 49,509 votes after the 11th round of counting, while Krishnakumar garnered 34,210 votes. </p><p>The LDF candidate, Dr P Sarin, who was in third place, received 27,926 votes.</p><p>Krishnakumar initially led the count. However, Mamkootathil gained a narrow lead of 1,425 votes in the seventh round of counting and has steadily increased his margin in the subsequent rounds.</p><p>Among the 10 candidates contesting, the main contenders are Mamkootathil from the Congress-led UDF, Krishnakumar from the BJP-led NDA, and Sarin from the CPI(M)-led LDF.</p><p>The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of Congress leader Shafi Parambil, who vacated the seat after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara in the general election this year.</p>