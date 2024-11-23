Home
UDF takes lead in Palakkad Assembly seat

Congress candidate Rahul Mamkootathil is in the lead with 1,228 votes as the counting entered the third round.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 07:42 IST

Published 23 November 2024, 07:42 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsPalakkadUDFBypolls

