UDF takes lead in Palakkad Assembly seat

<p>Palakkad: The Congress-led UDF has taken the lead from the BJP-led NDA which was ahead in the initial rounds in the Palakkad Assembly bypoll as the counting of votes commenced on Saturday, according to TV channels.</p>.<p>Congress candidate Rahul Mamkootathil is in the lead with 1,228 votes as the counting entered the third round.</p>.<p>However, there was no official confirmation from the Election Commission in this regard.</p>.Kerala bypolls: Priyanka heading towards thumping victory in Wayanad.<p>BJP candidate C Krishnakumar was in the lead initially after the first round of counting, according to the Election Commission.</p>.<p><em><a href="https://deccanherald.quintype.com/story/047bf8d8-e07b-432e-b33e-2efa2302e910">Click here for live coverage of the bypoll results!</a></em></p>.<p>The Palakkad bypoll votes are being counted at Victoria College, where the strong room was opened at 8 am.</p>.<p>Among the 10 candidates contesting, the main contenders are Rahul Mamkootathil from the Congress-led UDF, C Krishnakumar from the BJP-led NDA, and P Sarin from the CPI(M)-led LDF.</p>.<p>The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of Congress leader Shafi Parambil, who vacated the seat after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara in the general election this year. </p>