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‘Who will be CM?’ Kerala Congress faces internal churn as candidates go public ahead of polls

Meanwhile, the CPM is ridiculing the campaigns and counter campaigns in the Congress over the CM post ahead of the election results.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 14:16 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 14:16 IST
India NewsCongressCPI(M)Kerala NewsIndia Politicskc venugopalRamesh ChennithalaVD SatheesanKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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