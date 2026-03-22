Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskerala

'Why no Hindu MLA?': BJP candidate booked over 'communal' remark in Kerala

The case was registered based on a complaint of the Returning officer in the Guruvayur constituency.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 14:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 March 2026, 14:50 IST
BJPKerala NewsCommunalKerala Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us