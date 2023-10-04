LAHDC Kargil polls underway in 26 constituencies; 1st key poll in UT since Article 370 abrogation

Voting for the 5th Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil elections began on Wednesday morning in which 87 candidates are trying their luck for 26 constituencies.



The polling started at 8 am and is underway smoothly across Kargil district, reports said. At several polling stations, long queues of voters were seen who had come to exercise their franchise.



LAHDC-Kargil has a total of 95,388 voters including 46,762 women. The eligible voters will exercise their franchise from 8 am to 4 pm today.



Deputy Commissioner, Kargil, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse said, “Arrangements have been made to carry out free and fair elections. Out of the 278 stations, 114 are hyper-sensitive and 99 are sensitive polling stations.”